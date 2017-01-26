In the crowd at the MacLauchlan arena in the Bell Aliant Centre watching Wednesday night's UPEI men's hockey game were many members of the Island's Chinese community.

The Panthers extended 350 free tickets to the community to come out to the game.

'We don't want to lose our culture. That's very important for us. We want local people to know us.' - Helen Tian , Chinese newcomer

Chris Huggan, the director of athletics and recreation at University of Prince Edward Island, said the gesture was part of the Be Kind theme for AUS teams for Bell Let's Talk Day.

Sharing cultural knowledge

Huggan said student ambassadors for the mental health awareness day wanted to have a peak event for their acts of kindness campaign, and the idea fit with one he had been working on to connect more with newcomers on the Island.

"Over the last 15 years our Island has expanded, there are so many people from different countries, and there's just so much to learn. There's so many different ways of doing things, different foods to eat, different cultural beliefs, yet the foundation is generally love, be kind and care," Huggan said.

A slideshow was presented that showed facts and pictures sent in by the community about Chinese New Year. (Stephanie Brown/CBC News)

Huggan said they have hosted newcomers at games before, but this time they also wanted to educate Islanders and students. They played a slideshow that showcased pictures the community members sent in of them celebrating Chinese New Year, and facts about the upcoming holiday.

"As adults, we tend to stick where we are comfortable," he said.

"We're going to try to educate and inform some of the members of the audience about some of their culture. We're going to try to give opportunities for them to mix and mingle."

Opportunity to be involved

Helen Tian moved to P.E.I. in May 2016 with her family from China. They were excited to attend the event and celebrate the Chinese New Year as well as the hockey game.

"We come from far, far from here. It's a great opportunity, we can get together, and at the same time, we can enjoy the hockey," said Tian.

Helen Tian and her family moved to the Island in May of 2016. (Stephanie Brown/CBC News)

Tian said it's important to keep their culture while they learn about the culture on the Island.

"We want to talk to the local people, we want to know the culture here," she said.

"At the same time, we don't want to lose our culture. That's very important for us. We want local people to know us."

'Just like the local people'

Henry Yin has been on the Island with his family since 2014.

He wanted to come to the game because his son likes skating and hockey, and he wants him to be able to see how it's played.

Henry Yin has been on the Island with his family since 2014. (Stephanie Brown/CBC News)

Yin said it's also a good way to interact with locals and learn what the traditions are.

"We are newcomers, we come from China, very different culture from China and Canada. It's a good opportunity to let us to know the local guys, every night, what do they watch?" Yin said.

Yin said it's also a good chance to practice speaking English.

Following the game was a family skate and a chance to meet the players.