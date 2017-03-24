A team from the University of Prince Edward Island's Faculty of Business has won second place in the Alberta Not-For-Profit Association (ANPA) Case Competition.

The competition, hosted by the University of Alberta School of Business in Edmonton challenges students to make cases for a not-for-profit organization based on its social mission and financial goals.

Those competing must find creative, resourceful, and practical solutions while working with the limited resources of a not-for-profit organization.

UPEI sent two teams to the competition, and it was the faculty's fourth competition of the season.

"ANPA was a great opportunity to apply our knowledge to a real-life not for profit organization," said team member Sydney Gallant. "Preparing for this competition challenged us to learn about the concepts we study in class apply to not-for-profit organizations."

Team to final round

The students had 24 hours to analyze and prepare a solution to a case and given 15 minutes to present their solution, and seven minutes to answer judges' questions and defend their recommendations.

UPEI's team one made it to the final round, where they had to give their presentation again with 10 minutes for questions and defense.

"The students understood that they needed to shift their mindset when working with a non-profit organization," said Mary Whitrow, case competition program coordinator and coach. "They were able to create insightful and practical solutions for the YNAB that also achieved an excellent result for UPEI.

"We can all be proud of our case teams and the results they were able to achieve at the ANPA Case Competition," said Dr. Juergen Krause, dean of the Faculty of Business. "Congratulations to the team for representing UPEI so well."

The team donated their $3,000 prize to Parkinson Canada.