The University of Prince Edward Island is continuing its efforts to indigenize the curriculum by creating the Sisters' Teaching and Knowledge Garden with four of the university's faculties.

The knowledge garden will be a part of the faculties of education, arts, science and school of nursing and is part of the university's commitment to the recommendations and calls to action in the Truth and Reconciliation Commission Report.

'The garden will nourish many aspects of UPEI'

UPEI president and vice-chancellor Alaa Abd-El-Aziz says the new knowledge will be centred on adding Indigenous "ways of knowing" into the academy and supporting Indigenous students to and through post-secondary education.

"The garden will nourish many aspects of UPEI and will be tended to by the faculty of education's Dr. John Doran, along with three new faculty members who will be cross-appointed to the faculty of arts, faculty of science, and school of nursing, as well as by students, faculty, and staff from across campus," he said.

Doran's role as assistant professor of Indigenous education and social studies will include exploring ways UPEI can change its curriculum to include Indigenous ways of teaching, learning, living, and knowing said Abd-El-Aziz.