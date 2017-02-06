The business program at the University of Prince Edward Island has been renamed, and is now the Faculty of Business.

It used to be called the School of Business, but Dean of Business Juergen Krause said it was time to elevate the program to faculty status.

"We're very proud to have this accomplished," he said.

The faculty is based out of Don and Marion McDougall Hall, on the UPEI campus. (Laura Meader)

Name reflects growth

The program offers undergraduate and graduate courses specializing in business and accounting.

When it began as a business administration program in 1969, there were 200 students. Now, there are 800.

"Historically we have grown significantly over time, in terms of student numbers, in terms of research opportunities," said Krause.

Dean of Business Jeurgen Krause said the name change will help recruit more students.

Competing for students

Krause said the school needs to stay competitive in attracting prospective students, and nearby universities which offer business programs use the word faculty.

"We have to look at to whom we compare and who we would like to attract, and I think it was a step in the right direction," said Krause.

"Students search for what is important for them and a faculty usually has a good standing."

The name change is effective immediately.