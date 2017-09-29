Justin Shaw is embarking on a new career he hopes will challenge notions of what theatre means to people.

Just after graduating from the National Theatre School in Montreal, the P.E.I. native was hired as the artistic director of an independent theatre company called Theatre; Just Because based in Fort McMurray, Alta.

"Typically when people graduate from a theatre school, they come out guns blazing," he said. "But I got this offer to pursue my passion of theatre and community engagement, that's a pretty sweet deal."

Vision for the future

Shaw hopes to create new work and he hopes to take some risks along the way.

"I'm really challenging artists and audiences here to reshape and rethink what they think theatre is," said Shaw, who is also a graduate of UPEI.

First show this weekend

Shaw's first show launches this weekend. His theatre company will present Culture Shock, an evening of alternative theatre.

"It's a very exciting and terrifying period of time for me right now," he said.