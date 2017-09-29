Some of the unparliamentary language uttered by members in the P.E.I. Legislative Assembly in 2016 was more colourful than other.

The phrases range from animal noises, to accusations of lies.

According to rule 34(2) of the Legislative Assembly, members are prohibited from using "language or words offensive toward the House or any member."

It's up to the Speaker of the House to decide, as he or she hears it, what constitutes unparliamentary language during debate.

Generally, comments that question the honesty or integrity of a member are considered off-limits, as are personal attacks.

Members were cautioned by the speaker in 2016 for uttering the following:

Quack, quack

A pig in a poke

Frigged

Skew

Puppets

BS

Sly

Creative accounting

Smoke and mirrors

Rosy up [the deficit figure]

Weak association to the truth

Hypocrisy

Gypped

Bold-faced lie

Mislead Islanders

Hell

A new session of the legislature will begin Nov. 14.