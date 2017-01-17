The Unitarian Fellowship of P.E.I. has announced the dissolving of their congregation, which will take effect May 31.

It is the only officially recognized Unitarian group on the Island.

President of the P.E.I. fellowship, Bunty Albert, said it was a difficult decision to make.

"It causes a lot of grief for a lot of people because we have been here a long time," said Albert. "I'm not over it yet."

Too costly to keep going

Albert said the fellowship has decided to close its P.E.I. chapter because of demanding administrative costs and too little support.

"We're down to six fairly active members, and between being incorporated as a non-profit organization on P.E.I. and a charitable faith community, there's a lot of work involved," said Albert. "Trying to schedule and plan services every week, it was just becoming too much for six people."

The Unitarian Fellowship of P.E.I. officially dissolves May 31. President Bunty Albert (left) and Vice-President Chris Vessey, said they will continue to meet every other Sunday until then. (Nicole Williams/CBC)

The fellowship served as a formal congregation under the Canadian Unitarian Council, the national chapter of Unitarian Universalism, a non-denominational, self-proclaimed, liberal faith focused on communal spiritual discovery.

There are 46 member congregations across Canada, including one in Halifax, and one in New Brunswick.

The fellowship has been on the Island since 1988, and began with a very active following that Albert said has significantly lessened over the years.

A loss to the UPEI chapel

The P.E.I. congregation currently operates out of the chaplaincy centre at UPEI.

Sister Sue Kidd, head of the centre, said the closing of the fellowship will be a loss to the chaplaincy.

The Unitarian Fellowship has been on the Island since 1989, and has been meeting in the UPEI chapel for the past five years. (Nicole Williams/CBC)

"It's a loss for everybody, not just the people who gathered," she said.

Sister Kidd said the fellowship has contributed to the UPEI chapel in a number of ways, including a smart TV that is used by the various groups in the centre.

The congregation will officially dissolve as of May 31, the end of its fiscal year.

Albert said the remaining members will continue the faith on the Island, but have yet to decide what comes next.

Chris Vessey, teacher at UPEI and lay-chaplain of the Unitarian Fellowship, said he remains hopeful for the group's future.

"We'll get through out. Our people are resilient. That's one of our characteristics," said Vessey.