To say that many turkeys will be cooked and enjoyed in Island households over the weekend would be a massive understatement...but that's not where it ends.

The day after Thanksgiving there will still be plenty of bird leftover to feed the family, sometimes for days.

While turkey soup and turkey pot pie are obviously favourites, these more run of the mill leftovers can grow tiresome.

Luckily, according to chef Ilona Daniel, post-Thanksgiving meals don't have to be so pedestrian.

"We want to keep leftover turkey not tasting like leftovers. We want it to become something fantastic, a whole new turkey dish," said Daniel.

Here are some of the far more interesting meals you can create with Thanksgiving leftovers.

Turkey sliders

Similar to pulled pork sandwiches, turkey sliders consist of leftover soft rolls, shredded turkey and barbeque sauce, or any other sauce for that matter.

Add some cheese on top of the meat, bake it for a little bit in the oven and this dish is complete.

"It's delicious," said Daniel.

Green Thai curry sweet potato shepherd's pie

This meal is definitely not usually part of traditional Thanksgiving leftovers, but there's nothing saying it can't be from now on.

To make this dish cut up some turkey and cook it in green Thai curry mix until the meat becomes soft, mix in some leftover vegetables and top with leftover mashed yams.

For a little extra flavour sprinkle with goat cheese and bake at 350 F for 45 minutes.

Bang bang turkey salad sandwiches

Think turkey salad with an extra kick.

Instead of adding mayonnaise, use chili crisp oil, a staple condiment of kitchens in China.

Mix shredded turkey, chili crisp oil, sesame oil, green onion, ginger, vinegar, soy sauce and garlic. The mix can then be used either in sandwiches or wraps.

While chili crisp oil can be bought in specialty stores, it can be made at home by using Daniel's recipe found below.

Heat in a pot:

1 ½ cup Canola Oil

1 ½ tbsp green Sichuan Green Peppercorn

Once the oil just slightly smokes, pour the oil over the following mixture: 1 cup chilli flakes 1 tbsp Ground Red Sichuan Peppercorn

2 tbsp coriander seed, ground

1 tbsp fennel seed, ground

1 tbsp whole fennel seed

3 whole cloves, ground

4 tbsp sesame seed

****Grind each spice separately

****Put into a heat resistant heavy duty bowl

When you pour the oil over the spice mixture, it will sizzle. Stir to make sure all of the oil cooks all of the

spices.

Once the oil cools for about 20 minutes, add in ½ cup sesame oil.

Store in a mason jar in the fridge. Keeps for two months.