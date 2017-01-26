Far from home, an Island singer is receiving high praise for her musical talent.

Trinity Bradshaw won Female Artist of the Year at the Alberta Country Music Awards on Sunday, Jan. 22.

The singer, who is originally from Summerside, P.E.I., said her success at the event has still not sunk in.

"As soon as I heard them say those words, my heart went into my stomach, immediate anxiety, and I'm not sure I was ready for it," she told Mainstreet P.E.I.

"This is huge."

Won Rising Star award in 2016

Bradshaw said she won the Rising Star award last year, and had expected to wait a while before she would get another nomination.

She was also surprised about winning because she's not from Alberta.

"It's pretty insane since I am not from here," she said.

The singer said she moved west because the opportunities were better.

But she still has a strong fan base at home, and now, of course, there are many people enjoying her music in Alberta, she said.

"There's been a ton of people reaching out and this is when I truly find out how many fans I have," she said.

Returning to Island next week

Bradshaw now plans to release a new single this year, and will return to the Island next week, opening for Brett Kissel at the Harbourfront Theatre in Summerside on Feb. 3 and again at the King's Playhouse in Georgetown the next night.

She also hopes the award will open new doors for her to play at festivals and spread the word about her in the music industry.

"This is good, I can pop this on my resume, I can update my website bio," she said. "I think it will do great things."