A disease called Trichomonis is likely the cause of numerous bird deaths across Atlantic Canada, according to an Island bird expert.

Fiep de Bie, a wild technician with the Canadian Wildlife Health Co-operative (CWHC) at the Atlantic Veterinary College, said the disease is a well-documented illness found in many bird species, including pigeons, doves and finches.

The parasite was first discovered in the region in 2007, and de Bie said it's affecting primarily purple finches, American goldfinches as well as siskins.

"It's affecting the throat of those finches," de Bie told CBC P.EI.'s Compass. "It's so bad that they actually can't swallow the food, so they regurgitate and also their throat is swollen."

"Overall they are very sick from this disease," she said.

Test results reveal signs of Trichomonosis

According to de Bie, some of the dead birds were tested by the Atlantic division of the CWHC and test results revealed what is likely Trichomonosis.

"We found out that together with the clinical science and the necropsies that this is what it is, it's the disease again," de Bie said.

De Bie said the disease typically emerges in July and August. However, this year bird experts saw it spread earlier.

"It was actually the end of June that we started getting reports," she said.

Keep birdbaths and feeders clean

De Bie added that Islanders should be cautious to keep their birdbaths and feeders clean, as they are a breeding ground for diseases such as Trichomonosis.

This parasite cannot live in a dry environment.

"We just have to consider that if a lot of birds congregate in the same area the disease can spread more easily," de Brie.