A click on the Tourism PEI website this summer may lead to a request to fill out a new survey.

The Travel Intentions survey is a joint partnership between Tourism PEI and the other Atlantic provinces — Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Newfoundland and Labrador.

All four have the survey on their tourism sites to help gather more information from visitors.

Tourism PEI marketing director Brenda Gallant says the survey is generated at random and is being used to gather information from travellers, including other destinations they've recently visited and when they intend to visit the Island.

"It's absolutely invaluable. When it comes to marketing, we need to find out what people are looking for. You're really taking the information and seeing the profile of the visitor that has a true interest in coming here. So that you can tailor the marketing a lot more to that type of individual."

Gallant added people who do fill out the survey will be contacted by email at a later date to fill out a second one.