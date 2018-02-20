A Charlottetown man who's been fighting to have transgender reconstructive surgery paid by the province is optimistic after a meeting last week with P.E.I. Health Minister Robert Mitchell.

Three years ago, when Jay Gallant began transitioning from female to male, he learned that the province only covers the removal of breasts, and not the surgery to construct a male chest.

Gallant opted for the mastectomies, which he said left him disfigured. It's now too late for Gallant to have reconstructive surgery — it had to be done at the time of the mastectomies — but he's been lobbying government to cover it in the future for other Islanders transitioning from one gender to another.

Gallant says the removal of his breasts has left him scarred. (Pat Martel/CBC)

He said the meeting with Mitchell, which included members of the PEERS Alliance, gave him hope.

"The minister explained that it is something that needs to be covered," Gallant said. "He said that actually, they were planning on, within the next two to four months, doing some kind of announcement about expanding coverage of surgical options for transgender individuals."

P.E.I. is the only province that doesn't cover any reconstructive surgeries. In an email statement to CBC News, the health department said it's in the process of defining which surgeries will be covered.