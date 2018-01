RCMP have re-opened the Trans-Canada Highway in Bonshaw, after part of the road was closed following an accident that resulted in the death of a man in his mid-20s.

Police say the man was driving when he lost control of his car, which left the road and struck a tree, killing him. Police were called to the scene at 3:30 p.m. Monday.

A female passenger was injured and was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown in stable condition.