The P.E.I. government is looking to update its Tourism Industry Act to take into account a changing tourism landscape, including the advent of services such as Airbnb.

The legislation has not been changed since 2007. Airbnb was founded the following year.

How people book accommodations is changing, says P.E.I. Tourism Minister Heath MacDonald.

Tourism Minister Heath MacDonald said changes will continue to ensure a safe and enjoyable stay on P.E.I.

"There's regulations for a reason. It's creating a standard that we want to uphold," MacDonald told CBC's Island Morning.

"We have a great industry and a growing industry and we want to continue to see that grow in the right direction."

It's possible the act could be changed in time for tourism season next summer.

This fall, the province plans to sit down with tourism operators to discuss how the legislation could be updated.