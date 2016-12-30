It's that dreaded time of year when the many, many sweets and treats of the holiday season are a distant memory in your mind — but a reality to be confronted on your belly, hips or thighs.

A New Year's resolution is made to get fit and in shape. Now you have to keep it.

Pro Trim Fitness founder and lifestyle coach, Kurt McCormack, told Bruce Rainnie of CBC's Compass there are a few ways to stay motivated and stick with the program.

Accountability

McCormack said being accountable to yourself and the person you've hired to train you will make the difference in whether you show up or not.

"A lot of procrastination happens so whether it's a nutritionist, a personal trainer, whatever you have to do to improve yourself and hire somebody to help you keep that accountability, then that's what's going to happen."

Make time

McCormack said it's important not to start making excuses, especially the one that you just don't have the time.

Personal trainer Kurt McCormack says to take things one day at a time when working to stay motivated to get healthy and fit. (Al MacCormick/CBC)

"If you don't have to time to take care of yourself then you don't have time for anything else."

McCormack said once a person decides to put their health first, that makes a big difference in their success.

One day at a time

Setting unrealistic goals for quick weight loss is a sure way to fail, said McCormack.

Kurt McCormack says working with someone - a personal trainer or nutritionist - will help keep you motivated. (Al MacCormick/CBC)

"Take it one day at a time. If you start a program, weight loss, muscle building and toning, nutrition, whatever, take it one day at a time.

That one day will build up into 30 days, 30 days will turn into 90 days and etcetera."

Taking and keeping it off

McCormack said while it is hard work to take that extra weight off, it is even harder to keep the weight off.

"Learning to live that healthy lifestyle with your maintained weight, that's where the real objective is."

McCormack said seeing people achieve their goals and move on from an old to new lifestyle is great.

"It's a success story."