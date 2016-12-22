Tiny libraries set up around Charlottetown are being vandalized and, in some cases, stolen.

Doors have been ripped off the small bird-house size structures that were built and set up throughout the city. The tiny libraries allow users to take or leave books in it for free. In some case, the books were stolen.

Becka Viau, the project director for Reading Town P.E.I. says the vandalism and theft take away from what the project is all about.

"They're really there to enhance reading and provide the community access to books and they really do build that sense of community love around reading," said Viau. " So I am disappointed when people really trivialize them by vandalizing the boxes."

The Little Lending Libraries were brought to Charlottetown in 2014 by the Reading Town Festival. There are other tiny libraries set up in locations across P.E.I.

Viau said anyone interested in creating their own small lending library can visit little-free-library dot org.