An event this weekend is giving Islanders an opportunity to obtain a piece of art without spending a dime, but there is a cost.

A Timeraiser auction is taking place on Sunday in Charlottetown.

The event will see pieces of art made by Island artists auctioned off. The catch: you pay with your time, not your wallet.

The bids will be in the number of hours bidders wish to give back to various non-profits in the community.

Up to 150 hours of time

Jaime Robson, the managing director of Frameworks Foundation, the group behind the auction, said this type of auction allows people to directly give back to their community.

"They're able to give back to their community and trade their time for a piece of artwork, to have meaningful engagement in the community and also support local artists," said Robson.

There will be eight non-profits. The artists are paid for their work before the auction and the hours are given to one of the non-profits.

The highest bid allowed is 150 hours of time, which would work out to about three hours a week for a year.

"That's a meaningful commitment that you would give back to your community," said Robson.

Advantages to volunteering

Robson said the number of hours that could be given to non-profits as a result of the auction is important to these non-profits.

"We see the impact on a ground level with the number of hours that are given back in the community," said Robson

Robson with a piece of art she won at a timeraiser event in Toronto in 2014 by artist TingFang. (Timeraiser150)

But the good that is done isn't limited to the artists, who get paid for their labour, or the non-profit, who get hours of work from the winning bidders. Robson said volunteering can be a boost to the volunteer as well.

"When you're meaningfully engaged in volunteerism you're also being impacted yourself and it effects your everyday life," said Robson.

The Timeraiser auction takes place on Sunday at the Confederation Centre of the Arts from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Admission is free, but the organizers suggest attendees RSVP on their website.