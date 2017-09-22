West Prince RCMP say an investigation into damage caused by all-terrain vehicles and dirt bikes at Tignish Elementary School is ongoing.

The sports field at the school was damaged on two separate dates — Sept. 11 and Sept. 12.

According to police, on both dates vehicles entered through a chain link fence, which became damaged.

The vehicles then caused extensive damage to the playing fields.

West Prince RCMP are asking anyone with information to contact them or P.E.I. Crime Stoppers.