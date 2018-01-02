Melissa Handrahan got the the call every person dreads over the holidays. The home her family had lived in for the past seven years, was on fire.

The fire happened in Tignish near the western tip of Prince Edward Island.

"We were panicking," she said. "Our house was destroyed completely by the fire."

She said it was like being in a nightmare. "It was like I was in a war zone."

The Handrahan's were visiting family for dinner when the phone rang.

Handrahan, a stay at home mom to one son, decided to move from Ontario to the Island after visiting her cottage in the very community where her home used to be.

"It was my dream home and I have everything in there," she said.

"It all went up in flames."

A two-hour fight

Shawn Ahern, deputy chief of the Tignish fire department, received the call around 6:30 p.m. that evening.

"We just put out what was left," he said.

Ahern said he doesn't know how the fire started and the home is too badly burned to investigate the cause further.

Still in shock

Handrahan says the shock still hasn't worn off and with no explanation for how the fire started, it has left her family bewildered.

"It's undetermined," she said.

She said the community has rallied around her family and for that she is grateful.

The Handrahan's have been staying with family members for the time being and the Red Cross is also providing assistance.