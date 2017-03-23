Poor paperwork has cost the Tignish Initiatives Corporation a grant this year from the community.

The corporation is involved in several business development and restoration projects in the community.

The grant system was changed this year to ensure any group receiving a grant from Tignish would account for all the money it spent. The system was overseen by a committee of three Tignish councillors.

Allan McInnis, chair of the community council for Tignish. (CBC)

"There was one part of the grant application that stated that monies would not be used for administration costs for wages or things like that," explained Allan McInnis, chair of the community council for Tignish.

"Unfortunately some applications were not filled out properly and they were denied. They were reoffered the application and they came back and they were filled out the same way they were previously filled out. So anybody that didn't fill out the application properly, then they were denied any grants."

The corporation didn't return a call for comment Wednesday.

It's not the fault of the councillors on the committee, said MacInnis, nor a case of not wanting to fund Tignish Initiatives Corporation.

"We don't want to separate from Tignish Initiatives, they're a very important organization up here in our area," he said.

"That's not the only money Initiatives gets."

MacInnis said the group is subsidized for its Communities In Bloom work, for labour costs and supplies, up to $7,000.