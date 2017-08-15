Some people who live in the unincorporated areas near Georgetown, P.E.I., are hoping to join together to have a stronger voice in the discussions about amalgamation

A group of concerned citizens from Georgetown Royalty and Burnt Point has come up with the idea of trying to incorporate those communities as a resort municipality, in an effort to gain equal status to the seven municipalities that currently make up the Three Rivers region.

Representatives from the municipalities have been holding meetings about amalgamation for the past two years.

John Walsh lives in Burnt Point, P.E.I. He was invited to the meetings last fall and represented the unincorporated areas.

However, he said that gesture was not enough.

'No voice at the table'

"Right now we have no voice at the table, he said. "We listen, we go there and listen, and we're not getting much information. But this way, we should have more access to what's going on."

John Walsh, a resident of Burnt Point, says about 150 people attended a community meeting Monday night. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

Walsh said he wants to make sure the concerns of rural residents are addressed, the biggest being taxes.

"The biggest concern is, what it's going to cost us," Walsh said.

150 people attend community meeting

Walsh was one of the organizers of a community meeting held in Brudenell, P.E.I., on Monday night. He said about 150 people attended.

At the meeting, participants decided to try and incorporate — and gathered signatures for a petition.

Next, the petition will be submitted to Robert Mitchell, the minister of communities land and environment on Thursday, in order to get the group another step closer to incorporating.

Organizers said their aim in trying to become a resort municipality isn't to stop amalgamation from happening.

However, if it does happen, they want to ensure its done in a way that works best for rural residents.