CBC Prince Edward Island takes home 3 RTDNA awards

CBC Prince Edward Island has earned three awards from the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) for an in-depth regional series, sound and best radio news information program.

Each year, the association honours the best in Canadian journalism with awards for each region. The awards ceremony for the eastern region took place in Halifax on Saturday.

Reporter Sarah Keaveny-Vos won the RTDNA Dick Smyth award for sound in a radio piece for Riley's Collection.

The story featured 11-year-old Riley Clark's fascination with collecting World War items.

Riley Clarke poses with his collection of artifacts from the First and Second World Wars. (Sarah Keaveny Vos/CBC)

From bullets to ration books: 11-year-old boy building impressive World War collection

Island Morning, hosted by Matt Rainnie and Mitch Cormier and produced by Maggie Brown, won for the best radio news information program.

CBC Prince Edward Island's Island Morning show won the Peter Gzowski Award for Radio News Information Program. (Maggie Brown/Facebook)

CBC Atlantic, led by managing editor Nancy Waugh, won the Ron Laidlaw Continuing Coverage Television Award for Deep Trouble, last summer's series about the plight of endangered North Atlantic right whales.

North Atlantic right whale entangled in Cape Cod, Mass. (Center for Coastal Studies/NOAA permit #932-1905)

The collaborative series involved reporting from Newfoundland-Labrador, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and P.E.I and looked at why so many whales are dying and what's being done to address it.

All winners from the eastern region qualify to be entered for the National Award.