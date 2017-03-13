North Rustico's Watermark Theatre operates all summer, with professional drama and performances, but the rest of the year can be pretty quiet in the building.

A local group has been helping fill those seats some of the time over the last couple of years, and now they're expanding with a new play at the end of March.

The North Shore Players are putting on a comedy called Sinners, by Canadian playwright Norm Foster.

"The Watermark Theatre is a great theatre, and of course we're a community amateur group that is able to use it in the off-season," said Marti Hopson, one of the actors. "Part of their mandate is to support community events, so we're very lucky to be there."

The North Shore Players are expanding on their success with A Christmas Carol, which they have performed the past two years. (Mike Viau/North Shore Players)

For the last two years, the North Shore Players have presented the classic A Christmas Carol at the theatre, and say that's been met with great success.

So the decision was made to do something more, and something different, since they have access to the space.

"One of the founding decisions to actually start this theatre group was the fact the Watermark lays fallow in the winter and fall and spring," said Keir Malone, another of the actors. "And it's worked out beautifully."

Black comedy

The play Sinners is an audience favourite by Foster, well-known as Canada's most performed playwright over the last two decades.

"It's a black comedy, the twists and turns don't stop until the very end, and I can guarantee everybody who comes to see it a lot of laughs," said Dopson.

Norm Foster's dark comedy Sinners will be performed in late March by the North Shore Players. (North Shore Players Facebook)

The group wanted to present more theatre opportunities to north shore audiences, and get the word out that it's more than just an area to visit in the summer.

"There is never a dull moment in North Rustico, I can attest to that," she said. "There's something going on every night of the week."

Performances of Sinners will run Wednesday, March 29 through Saturday, April 1 at 7:30 p.m. at the Watermark Theatre.