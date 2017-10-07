Time to give thanks on P.E.I. and take a breather Monday with a holiday.

Here are a few ideas to keep you entertained this long weekend on the Island.

1. Giant pumpkin weigh-off

Will Eddy Shaw top his own record, set last year with this giant pumpkin? Find out Saturday at noon at Veseys in York. (Laura Meader/CBC)

The annual P.E.I. giant pumpkin weigh-off happens Saturday at Veseys Seeds in York, P.E.I., at noon, but there are other fun activities from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., including hay rides and a barbecue.

"Great family event, no admission, word in the patch is that there could be a new record set," says Veseys spokesperson John Barrett.

2. Fall Frolic run

Run or walk through the New Harmony Demonstration Woodlot near Souris, P.E.I., in Saturday's annual Fall Frolic fundraiser. (seyomedo/Shutterstock)

Saturday, run or walk through the New Harmony Demonstration Woodlot near Souris, P.E.I., in the annual Fall Frolic fundraiser.

"Rolling hills create a challenging route while the fall colors of Prince Edward Island act as a backdrop like no other," states a written news release for the event.

Participants can walk or run a 4.5-kilometre or 13.2-kilometre trail. Registration begins at 9 a.m. and costs $15 for those 16 and older — those under 16 can sign up for free.

Proceeds go to MacIntyre House, a home in Souris for adult men with intellectual disabilities.

There will be prizes, snacks and a post-race barbecue. More information here.

3. Dig your own lavender plant

Picnic Girl lavender farm in Stanley Bridge is offering some of its mature lavender plants for sale Saturday. (Picnic Girl/Facebook)

Picnic Girl in Stanley Bridge, P.E.I., is having a field sale — Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., dig your own mature lavender plant from their field.

It's BYOB: bring your own bag or container. The price is $10 for a medium plant or $20 for a large plant.

The plants are the Munstead variety, the owners said, which is good for culinary purposes, and have been grown without pesticides or fertilizers.

For more information, visit the event's Facebook page.

4. Charity motorcycle ride

Bikers will ride for Lennon Recovery House Saturday, meeting up at the facility in South Rustico. (Brett Ruskin/CBC)

Saturday, each of the three counties in P.E.I. will have a motorcycle ride to raise funds for Lennon Recovery House.

The finish point will be the Lions Club in North Rustico, then riders will head over the the soon-to-be-opened Lennon Recovery House in South Rustico for a fundraising barbecue.

Queen's county participants can meet road captain Eric Payne at Tim Hortons in Cornwall and leave at 12:30.

Riders from Kings County can meet at the Souris Fire Hall at 10:30, departing at at 11 a.m., heading to Tim Hortons in Montague and Robin's Donuts in Mount Stewart to pick up any more riders who want to join.

Prince County registration at O'Leary Tim Hortons at 10:30 a.m., leaving at 11:00. Riders can join up at a stop at Bakin Donuts in Summerside.

More info on the ride's Facebook page.

5. Thanksgiving dinner at MacPhail Homestead

Enjoy a three-course Thanksgiving meal at MacPhail Homestead in Orwell Saturday evening or Sunday afternoon. (MacPhail Homestead/Facebook)

Celebrate this Thanksgiving with a traditional turkey dinner with all the trimmings at the beautiful and historic Sir Andrew MacPhail Homestead in Orwell, P.E.I.

It's a three-course meal "by the fire if it's a chilly day," the event's Facebook page says.

Tickets are $30 per person or $100 for group of four.

Seatings are Saturday at 5:30 and Sunday afternoon at 1:30.

6. Dylan Menzie at Trailside

Dylan Menzie is one of P.E.I.'s busiest young musicians, with the success of his song Kenya bringing the 23-year-old much success.

Catch him at the Trailside Cafe in Mount Stewart, P.E.I., this Saturday night, beofre he heads off to Austrailia for a two-week tour in early November. The next Island date on his current tour sked is at The Mack in Charlottetown in early December.

​Tickets are $25 and can be purchased here.