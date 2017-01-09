Ten-year-old Mark Rainnie of Charlottetown is turning heads in the tennis world.

Rainnie has been bringing home trophies regularly in regional events and he recently won three international tournaments at the Casely International Championships in Miami, Florida.

Brian Hall has coached Mark Rainnie for several years now. (Laura Meader/CBC)

"I was just hoping to make it to either the semis or the finals of every one, I wasn't expected to win any, but somehow I won them all," said Rainnie, whose father is Bruce Rainnie, host of CBC News Compass.

"It was a great experience all around, he did really well we were really proud of him," added his mom, Kendra MacGillivray, who travelled to Florida with him.

Serve of up to 93 mph

Rainnie's coach, Brian Hall described him as an excellent athlete with exceptional tennis skills.

"He's become quite fast, and also quite powerful, he's probably got one of the fastest serves of a ten-year-old anywhere." said Hall. Hall said about a year ago they clocked Rainnie's serve at being 93 mph, and it's faster now.

A few of the awards Mark Rainnie has won recently. (Laura Meader/CBC)

"At ten years of age and to be hitting close to 100 mph is huge," said Hall.

Practice makes perfect

Rainnie practices about twenty hours a week at indoor courts in Charlottetown. His family credits his coach for the 10-year-old's success, but Hall said Mark puts in the work and is dedicated to the sport.

"To have somebody who's doing all the work it the dream," said Hall.

Mark always has a racquet nearby at home, ready to hit balls (lightly) against the wall to work on his racquet skills.

Rainnie practising his serve...believed to be one of the fastest in his age group in the Atlantic region. (Laura Meader/CBC)

"He just keeps his racquet out, he'll pick it up any time of the day … he'll hit a few balls against the wall," said MacGillivray. "I think it's just for the sheer joy of playing tennis, he just loves it."

Rainnie has plans to go pro.

"To become number one in the world, I want to try and do that," he said.

Rainnie holds three trophies he won in Flordia. (Submitted by Kendra MacGillivray)

"The dream for me, and I think for him too, is taking it all the way," said Hall.

Rainnie will be competing again this coming weekend at the Atlantic Tennis Alliance event being held in Charlottetown.