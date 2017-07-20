Ten Strings and a Goat Skin doesn't get many chances to play at home, and the band is looking forward to showing off for an Island crowd in a single show at the Indian River Festival on Friday.

"We've been looking forward to this Indian River show for a long time now," said band member Jesse Périard. "The last time we played (there) was a couple of years ago and we were working on what we wanted to sound like…now we have our sound and we have our music."

Périard said after 10 years, they have really come together as a band and are celebrating "still being a thing."

"It's super super weird cause we still feel like we're babies. But we've all evolved, the three of us as individuals and as musicians as well. We've all kind of worked individually at getting better at our instruments and getting more dynamic."

Unofficial brother

Périard adds they go beyond just being high school friends.

"We are partners and bandmates and the boys (Caleb and Rowen Gallant) have unofficially adopted me as a brother."

The folk/fusion trio has received many nominations in the past year including a Juno nomination, ECMA awards and Music PEI awards which Périard said mean a lot to the group.

Jesse Périard says Ten Strings and a Goat Skin are excited to be playing at the Indian River Festival again. (Angela Walker/CBC)

Périard said the trio is looking forward to showing Islanders what they've been working on. They'll continue to play at festivals and venues across Canada in the month of August.

"It's going to be really cool."