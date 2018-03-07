The award-winning P.E.I. trio Ten Strings and a Goat Skin may be playing their last Canadian concert this weekend.

They're playing a concert for charity in Charlottetown Friday night. They will follow that with a tour in Australia and a couple of concerts in Louisiana.

And then, for a while at least, the music will stop.

"It's been a long time of Ten Strings and we just need to step back and [have] some time for ourselves and maybe do some kind of exploration of other musical opportunities and non-musical opportunities for ourselves," said band member Caleb Gallant.

'Playing music together, just the three of us, is all we know.' — Jesse Périard

"We don't know if we suck at other things yet. We're going to give her a go."

Caleb has been playing in the trio, with his brother Rowen and Jesse Périard, since he was in junior high school. The ride since has included an ECMA, a Juno nomination, and a lot of touring.

"Touring and playing music together, just the three of us, is all we know," Périard said.

"Like Caleb says, we don't know if we're good at anything else, and we feel we should take an opportunity or two just to see."

Last show a charity event

The band will play what could be their final Canadian show at Trinity United Church, a benefit for the Charlottetown food bank. They wanted their potentially last Canadian gig to be on P.E.I., where they got their start, and they wanted to take an opportunity to give back to their community.

After the show at Trinity, the band is inviting people to the Haviland Club to join and play in a traditional music jam. They will be accepting donations for the food bank there as well.