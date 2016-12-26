Montague residents with their sights on the stars can now borrow a telescope from their local library to assist them in their hobby.

The Sidewalk Astronomers of Charlottetown — a group of amateur astronomers — has offered to house a telescope at the Montague Rotary Library.

Krystal Dionne, branch technician, said the library began loaning the instrument out a few weeks ago with a dozen on the waiting list. People can borrow the telescope for a week.

The telescope comes with instruction manuals, books and solar maps. As well, a student from UPEI's physics department will be at the library in January to teach people how to use the telescope.

The Dobsonian reflecting telescope is available to borrow from the Confederation Centre Public Library in Charlottetown. (UPEI/Twitter)

Dionne said it's great to give more communities access to the technology.

"If there's a book housed here at the Montague library, and someone at the Tignish branch wants to read it, I can send that off to them in the mail," she said. "But the telescopes, we don't really have that option."

She said a patron in Montague could put a hold on a telescope in Charlottetown, but they would be responsible for picking it up and returning it. Adding a telescope to Montague's library simplifies the process.

"I think it's a wonderful thing to have them at more libraries across the Island so more communities have access to it."

Dionne said the library may start an astronomy program or club in the future.

The public library in Charlottetown recently started housing a second telescope, and the Cornwall and Stratford public libraries will soon begin loaning out the telescopes they have.