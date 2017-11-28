The Island Media Arts Cooperative is welcoming Telefilm's announcement today that it is more than doubling support for emerging filmmakers.

Telefilm is increasing its micro-budget program and promising to fund 50 projects a year, up from from less than 20 a year during the five years of its existence.

Emma Fugate, the president of IMAC, said the announcement "felt like a lot more good news" for first-time filmmakers.

"It will give our emerging filmmakers on the Island another opportunity for funding to be able to get their first features made," Fugate said.

Fugate said three Island projects have received past Telefilm micro-budget grants: Kooperman, Wharf Rats and the Lovely Witches Club.

The new Talent to Watch program is for first feature films with a maximum budget of $250,000, and Telefilm will provide up to $120,000 of that.

Fugate hopes to see three to four Island filmmakers apply by the January deadline this year, and expects even more to apply next year.

