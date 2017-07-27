More than 250 young Island athletes gathered for warm send-offs at the Charlottetown Airport on Thursday.

Team P.E.I. is off to Winnipeg for the 2017 Canada Summer Games. The Island's contingent at the Games will be represented by 21 men's and women's teams competing in 17 sports.

Team P.E.I. is competing in 17 sports at the Games. (Tom Steepe/CBC)

Standards high in Winnipeg

One of the athletes departing from the airport was Bailey Smith from Ten Mile House, P.E.I. This is her second Canada Games appearance. She will be representing P.E.I. in the 100 and 200 metre sprint events.

Track athlete Bailey Smith says the stakes are high at this year's Games. (Tom Steepe/CBC)

The track athlete said the stakes are particularly high for her this time around.

"I know what to expect but it still makes me nervous because the competition is going to be slightly different," she said.

"Looking at the standards, they're a bit higher than last time, so I'll have to work a lot harder than I did last time to get where I want to be."

Smith said at the last Canada Summer Games she made it to the B final of her heats, but this time she wants to make it to the A final, which would place her in the top eight in the country.

Smith added that she's encouraged by the younger members of the Island's track team.

"Last games we had mostly an older crowd, but this time we have a lot of younger people." she said. "So, it's kind of awesome to see a lot of younger people coming into track earlier."

'A huge surprise'

Team P.E.I's flag bearer Logan MacDougall is also gearing up for the games.

The Three Oaks Senior High School athlete, who is attending the Canada Games for the first time, said he's honoured to be carrying the flag. He will representing the Island in both baseball and volleyball.

"To be the one selected, it was certainly a huge surprise, and I was excited to get the phone call," said the dual-sport athlete.

Team P.E.I. flag bearer Logan MacDougall says he's honoured to be carrying the flag for his province. (Tom Steepe/CBC)

When asked if he was nervous for a competition of this calibre, MacDougall shrugged off the thought.

"Nervous? I don't know," he said. "I've been to a lot of national tournaments before … I think these are going to be a lot better. There's a lot more to the Canada Games … so I look forward to the opening ceremonies and stuff like that."

Joining the Island's athletes in Winnipeg are 60 team officials and coaches and 15 mission staff.