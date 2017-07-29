The memory of being around the campfire with guitars is what makes Tara MacLean happiest.

MacLean is from Prince Edward Island but calls B.C. home. She has won awards for her upbeat, folkie music, and was signed by Nettwerk, Sony/ATV Publishing. But her childhood is entirely where it all began.

"Music was a really really big deal," she said. "We listened to a lot of of Bob Dylan a lot of gospel music, music that also connected people to something bigger was sort of the themes of my childhood."

MacLean's father was a singer and songwriter and had a huge influence on her musical career.

"I kind of learned creating music could really help you through really tough times," said MacLean in an interview with Mainstreet P.E.I.

P.E.I. musician Tara MacLean says her childhood has had a huge influence on her musical career. (taramacleanmusic.com)

She said when she was struggling, it was her greatest tool and it helped her through it all.

"And then I had this lovely song at the end," she said.

MacLean described music as a medicine. "It kind of saved my life really."

Atlantic Blue

MacLean has returned to the Island to bring her show Atlantic Blue to the Guild in Charlottetown.

She said she started the show after feeling homesick. Performing on the Island was something MacLean missed dearly.

"I feel that people are going to walk away feeling very connected to Atlantic Canada and to music," said MacLean.