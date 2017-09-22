Tammy Mayhew, the daughter of Dorothy Mae Mayhew, who died in a crash in 2015, is upset about the jury's decision in the trial of Gregory Stuart Collicutt.

'I think he should have gotten something … but it's out of my hands.' - Tammy Mayhew

"I was a little worried from day to day, I wasn't sure how it was going to go," Mayhew said about the trial unfolding.

Police said Collicutt went through the Route 10 and 1-A intersection in Central Bedeque in October, 2015 and struck the vehicle being driven by Dorothy Mayhew.

Collicutt pleaded not guilty to the charge of dangerous driving causing death.

'I was upset with the outcome of it'

The trial began on Monday, Sept. 11, and ended on Tuesday, Sept. 19, after the 12-member jury found Collicutt not guilty.

"I was upset with the outcome of it," Mayhew said. "I think he should have gotten something … but it's out of my hands."

Juries in Canada do not provide reasons for their decisions.

In the closing arguments, both the Crown and defence lawyers admitted to flawed cases.

The Crown said the RCMP should have retrieved the crash data recorder right after the collision, rather than having a civilian mechanic do it later.

'I don't believe there was justice'

The defence lawyer told the jury he erred by misstating the facts around Collicutt's driving record.

Dorothy Mae Mayhew died in a two-vehicle crash in Central Bedeque in 2015. (East Prince Funeral Home)

CBC News learned Collicutt had several prior traffic violations, including running a stop sign or red light in 2011.

Highway Safety told CBC that when it provides driving records to the Crown it usually only goes back three years for minor traffic violations, since that is the time frame the courts usually consider when looking at someone's record.

The previous driving violations weren't shared with the jury during the trial.

"I don't believe there was justice and I think there should have been, because there was a life taken here," she said.

CBC has reached out to Collicutt and did not receive a response as of Friday afternoon.