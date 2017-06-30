The tall ships festival is officially underway for Canada 150 celebrations, as nine vessels sailed into the Charlottetown harbour Friday morning.

Dozens of spectators gathered on the waterfront early, where they anxiously waited to catch a glimpse of the majestic ships as they made their way into Charlottetown Harbour.

A tall ship sails up beside HMCS Charlottetown on Friday morning. (Patrick Morrell/CBC)

The ships, sometimes called "cathedrals of the sea," made their debut around 9 a.m.

This U.S. Coast Guard vessel is one of the tall ships that arrived in Charlottetown Friday. (Patrick Morrell/CBC)

The boats participating in the festival hail from six different countries from across North America, South America and Europe.

The tall ships festival in Charlottetown features vessels from North America, South America and Europe. (Patrick Morrell/CBC)

They're now sitting at the tiny Charlottetown Harbour for the weekend, giving people a chance to explore these ships from a different age.

This is one of the ships that visitors can check out in Charlottetown this weekend. (Patrick Morrell/CBC)

It was a wet sail into Charlottetown Harbour for the crew aboard this tall ship. (Patrick Morrell/CBC)