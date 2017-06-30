The tall ships festival is officially underway for Canada 150 celebrations, as nine vessels sailed into the Charlottetown harbour Friday morning.
Dozens of spectators gathered on the waterfront early, where they anxiously waited to catch a glimpse of the majestic ships as they made their way into Charlottetown Harbour.
The ships, sometimes called "cathedrals of the sea," made their debut around 9 a.m.
They're now sitting at the tiny Charlottetown Harbour for the weekend, giving people a chance to explore these ships from a different age.
