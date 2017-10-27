Basel Arashdan will share the story of his family's journey to Canada from Syria at the United Nations in November. (CBC)

Basel Arashdan is preparing to share the story of his family's journey from Syria when he speaks at the United Nations in New York on Universal Children's Day on Nov. 20.

The 12-year-old Charlottetown resident came to P.E.I. with his family in December 2015.

Arashdan told CBC News: Compass he was six years old when he left Syria and listed a few areas he lived in but had to leave because they weren't safe.

"We moved to Jordan and lived there for two years and eight months and then there were some people who called us and asked us if we wanted to go to Canada."

Adjusted to Canada

Arashdan said after thinking about it the family agreed and a month later they were on their way.

The P.E.I. Newcomers Association were contacted by UNICEF for someone to speak and executive director Craig Mackie said they suggested Arashdan would do a great job telling the story of how he and his family have adjusted.

"He won an award at the heritage fair last year for telling this very story," said Mackie.

The executive director said the crew from UNICEF visiting the Island to make a documentary were so impressed with Arashdan and his ability to describe his journey from Syria, as well as his enthusiasm for Canada, that they invited him to speak at the UN.

"I'm really nervous and I'm pretty excited," said Arashdan.

When asked to describe a typical day for himself at school, the Grade 7 student said, "It's just awesome. It's perfect. People aren't racist."

"We live here and it's safe."