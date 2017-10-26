A group of Islanders was expecting to welcome a Syrian refugee family to P.E.I. months ago.

They're still waiting. How much longer is anyone's guess.

The Kensington Area Refugee Sponsorship Initiative said it submitted its application in 2016 to sponsor a refugee family, currently living in Turkey.

This week, it received a letter from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada stating it could be another seven to eight months for their application to be fully processed.

Furthermore, the group says the family has not yet been processed for any medical or security checks or participated in formal interviews, which the group said can be a lengthy process depending on what they find out when the process starts.

KARSI says it spent several months collecting donations to prepare for the arrival of a refugee family from Turkey. (Kensington Area Refugee Sponsorship Initiative)

When they started the process, said Patricia Bennett, co-chair of KARSI, they were actually concerned they wouldn't have enough time to prepare for the family's arrival.

"As it turns out, we've had loads of time to get ready," she said. "And in fact have rented a house, which we did have to let go and that was disappointing."

The letter indicated the refugee family has fulfilled all the requirements for sponsorship status, Bennett said.

Working to reduce delays

It said the delays are caused by a backlog of privately sponsored refugee applications, and that IRCC is working to reduce wait times, Bennett said.

She said the letter also stated IRCC hopes to eliminate the backlog by 2019, but as it implements measures, it could in the short term increase processing times for older applications, Bennett added.

"I'm guessing that's probably what's happening with our application," she said. "That it's caught up in that whole new, I guess, process."

The government of Canada has previously said it is working to improve communication with refugee sponsors, and cautions groups not to start paying for accommodations too early in case circumstances change.

KARSI held numerous fundraisers, such as this yard sale in May. (Kensington and Area Sponsorship Initiative)

KARSI has the funds — $30,000 — to support the family, Bennett said, but there is still a lot to be done once the family arrives.

The KARSI committee has met with similar sponsorship groups in Tyne Valley, Bedeque and Charlottetown to talk about the delays and come up with a strategy to start writing to MPs and the immigration minister for answers.

"Everybody talked about exactly the same thing," Bennett said. "How are we going to keep our supporters motivated with these delays?"