At about 5 p.m. Monday, a black SUV jumped the curb and crashed into the front window of the Denis Office Supplies and Furniture store on Kent Street.

Cpl. Darren MacDougall from the Charlottetown Police Service said no one was hurt in the accident.

"A female driver ... would have been trying to navigate a parking place and whatever the reason kept going across the sidewalk and through the front window of the building. "

He said accident reconstruction experts examined the scene for about half an hour before the vehicle was towed away.

"They're going to take it to a mechanic shop and have that all checked over to see if it was the fault of the driver or the equipment, or whatever, but that hasn't been determined yet."

He said the incident is still under investigation.

There's no word on how much damage was done to the building, or what this means for the business.