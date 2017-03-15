Two P.E.I. schools have made it to the finals of the Superpower Your School contest.

It's a national contest, looking for what they call "ecovaters" — schools that help the environment through green projects.

Kinkora Regional High and Three Oaks Senior High in Summerside made it to the top ten finalists in the Atlantic region, meaning they could win a $25,000 prize package of innovative technology for their school.

The agriculture and bioscience diploma program students at Kinkora developed a green space to grow produce for the school cafeteria for snacks and meals, and also share with the community.

"I'd never really done anything like it before," said Hannah Larsen, the student who volunteered to tend the garden over the summer. "Seeing how I planted at the start of May, and then having in August vegetables ready to go, it was pretty cool to see."

Kinkora Regional High School made the finals thanks in part to its garden project, which provides produce for the cafeteria and the community. (Kinkora Regional High School)

The crops included lettuce, carrots, green and red peppers, two types of tomatoes, green onions, chives, cucumbers, and a lot of kale that went into school smoothies.

"It was nice to see the hard work I put in in the summer was being used in helping people in the school eat healthier," said Larsen.

The contest is sponsored by Staples stores, and promoted by Earth Day Canada. Ten winning schools from across Canada will be announced in April.