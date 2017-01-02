The City of Summerside is warning residents to expect heavier than normal truck traffic over the next three days.

The city said in a news release that a ship will be unloaded at the Port of Summerside's Marine Terminal, starting early Monday and continuing until 11 p.m.

It will also continue Tuesday and Wednesday, weather permitting.

The truck traffic is expected along Heather Moyse Drive, Water Street, Water Street East and Read Drive areas of the city.