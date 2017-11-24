Police have issued a warrant for the arrest for a Summerside man who is accused of assaulting a hotel worker with a weapon.

Summerside police say they responded to an incident at 9:40 p.m. Thursday night at the Causeway Bay Hotel.

They say the suspect was involved in a confrontation over missing property with an employee at the hotel which turned physical.

The suspect is accused of using a sharp object against the hotel worker who suffered some cuts to his hands.

The worker was treated at Prince County Hospital and has been released.

Cpl. Jason Blacquiere says 19-year-old Stephon Rodgers is approximately six feet and has a slim build. Rodgers has been charged with assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. (Submitted by Summerside Police)

The warrant has been issued for 19-year-old Stephon Rodgers, who has been charged with assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.



Rodgers is an international student from the Bahamas and was staying at the hotel, according to police.

"He's been here for the past number of months and we're looking to locate him as we have information that he's looking to leave the country possibly sometime before Sunday," said Cpl. Jason Blacquiere, with Summerside Police.

Blacquiere described Rodgers as roughly six feet tall with a slim build.

He's asking that anyone with any information call Summerside police or Crime Stoppers.