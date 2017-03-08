The City of Summerside planning board has voted on the Downtown Urban Core Plan and will recommend it to council, which meets later this month.

It's a 30-year plan by urban planning group Ekistics that would set a minimum height requirement of three storeys for any new buildings built downtown.

Summerside Mayor Bill Martin said he is looking forward to finalizing the long process for development in the city's downtown, which he believes is currently lacking.

"It's the ultimate development of the downtown core where density is required," said Martin.

Martin said he knows not everyone will be happy with the recommendation but believes the plan will give a much-needed boost to the city's downtown.

"Our ultimate goal is to be sensitive to modern planning methods, sensitive to the needs of our citizens," he said.

Martin also said sightlines to the water won't be impeded.

"There will be no condos down on the water that would essentially ruin the vision of the waterfront for folks who are on the boardwalk," said Martin. "There will be nothing built south of the boardwalk."

Attracting new businesses

Martin also said the new plan is meant to give some certainty to developers going forward but other members of council fear the three-storey minimum will actually deter new businesses.

"I don't want to see us driving a business away because we put in a minimum height requirement," said councilor Tyler DesRoches.

New businesses could seek an amendment to build outside those requirements, but DesRoches said that could mean developers will be caught up in the red tape the city is trying to reduce.

Regular council will meet on March 20 to debate the recommendation to adopt the plan.