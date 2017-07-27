Two weeks after her son was struck and seriously injured at a Summerside, P.E.I., crosswalk, Elise Arsenault is sending out a plea to drivers — watch out for pedestrians.

"As a pedestrian, I've had to slap a few hoods of cars when I'm at a crosswalk and have the right away," Arsenault said at her Summerside home.

'Like having a machine gun in their hand'

"People are very arrogant and bold. They don't realize that their vehicle is kind of like having a machine gun in their hand and could take a life very easily and quickly … like my little boy's, who was just walking home from the ball diamond."

Arsenault's son, 11-year-old Gage Bowness said he realizes just how lucky he is to be alive and on his way to a full recovery, given the seriousness of the accident.

Police say Bowness was struck at this Summerside crosswalk. The driver was charged under the Highway Traffic Act. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

Bowness said he was most of the way across a Granville Street crosswalk near Queen Elizabeth Park on July 13, when he was struck.

"The car stopped [on one side] of the road. So, I thought it'd be okay if I went by," he said. "I didn't know the other car didn't stop."

'Worst evening of my life'

"He remembers a couple of rolls across the vehicle, so his head hit it a few times," his mother added. "It was the worst evening of my life, I'd say."

Arsenault said the impact left her son in critical condition with two blood clots in his brain, several fractures, and chipped vertebrae. He had to be airlifted to Halifax's IWK Health Centre, where he underwent a successful brain surgery to remove the blood clots.

Bowness's mother said it's remarkable that two weeks later, he's back at home, already walking on his own — with only some bruises — a few aches and pains, and a large scar across his shaved head to show for the accident.

'A thousand per cent lucky'

"A couple of the people working in our [IWK] unit said, 'you know, he's an exceptionally lucky boy because none of his soft organs were damaged, his face wasn't damaged, he can walk,'" Arsenault said. "They've lost people that have gone through such things."

Gage Bowness and his mother Elise Arsenault want drivers to realize the seriousness of not stopping for pedestrians in crosswalks. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

"Out of one hundred, I feel a thousand per cent lucky. I can't believe I'm here, sitting with you now," Bowness exclaimed.

Like his mother, the 11-year-old is hoping that sharing the story of his accident will help send a message to drivers.

"They're really not good at stopping," he said. "If you see someone at a crosswalk, you should stop and let them go. It only takes five to 10 seconds, and you can keep on going as fast as you're supposed to go."

Both Bowness and his mother said pedestrians should learn from the accident as well.

"Wait until all lanes have stopped for you," Arsenault said. "I don't care if there's a car coming two blocks away. Wait for it if you have to. Put your hand up flat out to say, 'I'm walking here.'"

"Even if the car is five million blocks down, I'll still wait until it comes all the way and stops," Bowness added.

Summerside Police Services said the driver of the vehicle accused of hitting Bowness was a 69-year-old man from Quebec. He was charged under the Highway Traffic Act for failing to yield the right-of-way to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.

Police said the man has until August 14 to enter a plea.