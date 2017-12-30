People young and old are lining up to take advantage of a new rink in Summerside.

The city's newest outdoor hockey rink is located at Schurman Park — close to Summerside Intermediate School and Queen Elizabeth Park.

J.P. Desrosiers, the city's director of community services, said the new rink was made with retired boards from Eastlink Arena and, due to the frosty weather, it has opened just before Christmas and has been well utilized by people in the Summerside area.

He said it was a "natural fit" for the city to use the old boards and glass from the Eastlink Arena.

"It certainly aligns itself with our green initiative for sure in terms of reuse and re-use," Desrosiers said.

'Kids have been using it ever since'

The original plan was to have the rink ready sometime in 2018, but Desrosiers said several city councillors spearheaded the plan early — starting the project in the fall and eventually having the rink and ready to go in December.

"We weren't anticipating to be able to flood the rinks this early … but this year we got some cold weather as you know and they got a flood on early and kids have been using it ever since."

Summerside City Coun. Gordie Whitlock, left, takes in some hockey at the rink just before Christmas. (Gordie Whitlock/Facebook)

The new rink in Schurman Park means people in Summerside have several outdoor ice surfaces to choose from as well as snow hills, hiking trails and more.

For more information on outdoor activities in Summerside visit the Credit Union Place website.