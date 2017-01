Summerside Police Services are asking for the public to assist in locating Logan MacAusland.

The 17-year-old is approximately five-foot-ten-inches tall and weighs 68 kilograms, with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen in Summerside on Jan. 6 at 3 p.m.

Police say they are concerned for his well-being.

If anyone has information on MacAusland's location, they are asked to contact Summerside Police at 902-432-1201.