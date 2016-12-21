The new Summerside Library is ready to open.

The three-storey brightly lit space is three times larger than the old library.

Those involved in the project can't wait to see people enjoying the new library.

The library is spacious and bright. (Laura Meader/CBC)

"They will be awed by this new location," said Gerard Greenan, a member of the Friends of the Rotary Library group.

Gerard Greenan expects the library to be well used. (Laura Meader/CBC)

Enough space to enjoy

Staff said it was tough to run programs out of the old location. They welcome the extra space saying will give people a chance to hang out and enjoy the library, not just come to get books and leave.

"We are most excited about having people space, in the other library we just didn't have enough space," said regional librarian Rebecca Boulter.

"We are just thrilled. We are so excited to be open to the public."

Some of the new features include special study areas with comfy benches, extra public seating, a gaming centre for kids, and large play areas.

The children's section of the library includes a gaming centre. (Laura Meader/CBC)

"I'm sure it's going to be well used," said Greenan.

About 2.2 million dollars in funding to purchase and transform the old Summerside post office came from a number of sources. There were federal, provincial, municipal funds and dollars raised through the Summerside Rotary group.

The building itself is called the Inspire Learning Centre — which holds the library, a couple of federal offices and extra community rooms that can be used by various groups.

Patrons anxious to get in

People in Summerside have been without a library for about a month, with any overdue fees are being waived for people who had books out.

The staff say phones have been busy with people anxious to get in. They are glad it will open during the holiday season, on Dec. 22, for families to come and enjoy.