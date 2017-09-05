Summerside did a test run last week on a neighbourhood program it's considering including in its budget next year — a get-to-know-your-neighbour block party.

About 100 of around 400 residents in Meadow Heights Park attended the barbecue last Thursday night, said J.P. Desrosiers, Summerside's director of community services.

"And a lot of great feedback from those residents that they got a chance to get together with their neighbours, a lot of whom they'd never met, or see in the street and now know their names," Desrosiers said.

Summerside is considering offering eight block parties next summer in parks around the city. (Submitted by J.P. Desrosiers)

"So it was certainly a welcomed event. I think it just creates good camaraderie amongst neighbours," he said, adding other city neigbourhoods have expressed interest in having more events.

Eight similar block parties next summer are being considered in parks around the city, Desrosiers said.

The city didn't put any money toward this year's party, he said — local youth club Generation XX sponsored the event, and several residents offered equipment for games including ball hockey and even a bouncy castle.

Desrosiers said the city has more potential sponsors interested in helping host the events next summer

An application process will be launched in the spring if councillors approve the party idea for Summerside's 2018 budget.