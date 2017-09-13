A Summerside man has been arrested after two people reported being assaulted by him Tuesday night.

Around 8 p.m., a man called police saying he was bicycling past a Granville Street apartment building when he was assaulted.

Police got another call around 9:30 p.m., this time from a tenant of the building, who said they were assaulted by that same man when they were returning home.

The suspect was located, arrested by police and held overnight.

According to police, all three people know each other.

The man, 20, is scheduled to appear in provincial court Wednesday to face two charges of assault and two breaches of a probation order.