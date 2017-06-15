The town council in Stratford, P.E.I., approved an increase to its compensation rate Wednesday, voting in favour of a hike that will take effect over the next two years.

'A modest increase'

"It's a modest increase. There's certainly no $40,000 or $50,000 salaries being handed out for councillors in Stratford," said Cooper.

The figures were recommended by resolveHR, an independent consultant hired by the town.

The consultant conducted a council compensation review, comparing Stratford to other municipalities of similar sizes across the Island and the rest of the Maritimes.

Independent review

An independent consultant was hired by Stratford town council to conduct a review of elected officials' compensation (Nicole Williams/CBC)

According to the review, Stratford "lags well behind all other comparator towns throughout Maritime Canada in terms of compensation for elected officials."

Cooper said the increase will help keep Stratford competitive.

The resolveHR review suggests low levels of compensation can discourage qualified citizens from seeking public office.

The new compensation rates are retroactive to Jan. 1, 2017.