The Town of Stratford, P.E.I., wants to gauge its cultural and recreational needs for the next 10 years.

A request for proposals has been issued to have a study done on the issue.

"With the growth of Stratford over the last several years, our current facilities have been maxed out with the demands by all those that want to use the facilities," Mayor David Dunphy said.

Town hall is largest facility

The town wants to take a look at what it now has for facilities, what the needs are in the community and how it should move forward.

As of now, the town hall is the largest cultural and recreation facility with a gym, walking track and meeting rooms.

Stratford Town Council has issued a request for proposals to study what the cultural and recreational needs are for the town. (Shane Ross/CBC)

Dunphy said the town also owns and operates a number of smaller centres that provide services and space for seniors and youth.

The town also has a number of outdoor facilities, including baseball and soccer fields, a cricket field and a dog park.

'Looking at skate park'

"We're looking at a skate park and a splash pad that will be constructed in the fall of 2017, early 2018," Dunphy said

"We don't have any preconceived notions of what we should have but what we want to find out is what are the needs out there and based on those needs, then we'll take that information and determine where our priorities should be."

Dunphy said that will guide them as they go through budget preparations in the future.

The request for proposals closes on Sept. 29.