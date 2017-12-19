The Town of Stratford, P.E.I., is planning for the future of culture and recreation.

A Recreation Master Plan is being produced that will guide the town's role in the delivery of recreation services, including programs and facilities, over the next 10 years.

After months of community consultation, data collection, research and in-depth analysis, consulting firm MacPherson Roche Smith is almost ready to provide the Town of Stratford a draft version of the plan.

"Facilities is a capital-intensive budget item for municipalities," said Keith Hansen, senior consultant with MacPherson, Roche, Smith.

The Recreation Master Plan will be completed early in the new year, says senior consultant Keith Hansen. (Tom Steepe/CBC)

"It's something you not only need to plan long term for, but also in the immediate term, in terms of ongoing maintenance, as well as operational needs for these facilities."

As part of developing the master plan extensive meetings were held with sports and cultural organizations. There was also an online survey, where participants were asked what they felt should be priorities in the coming years.

A community hub

Hansen said two items were at the top of the list: a new library and an ice pad.

He said the current library space isn't sufficient to accommodate the growing number of card-carrying members.

"Libraries, if you look across the country, are very much reinventing themselves and they're still true to being a community hub for everyone here in the community. They're one of the few places where you can go without an appointment, without reserving space, and you can go in and get something," said Hansen.

"In terms of long-term facility needs in the town, they need multi-use space that's flexible, can be used for multiple generations, both recreationally and culturally."

Resident Walter MacEwen, attended the public meeting to hear what consultants had come up with so far and provide his own input.

He said baseball fields in Stratford are adequate for games, but would like to see improved practice facilities.

User groups told the consultants facilities should be multi-use and multi-generational spaces. (Tom Steepe/CBC)

He also likes the idea of a multi-use centre.

"If we could increase our fields and do a little bit of work maybe on the fields with lights that would allow double exposure in the evenings during the summer, and following the lead of a lot of maritime centres and Ontario centres where they build a complex with several facilities, not just baseball, but including soccer and football," MacEwen said.

'Money well spent'

Resident Derek Smith, said a new ice pad is needed in the community, particularly for children.

"I think that should be built down by the schools and let the kids, who are the main user of ice time, have that facility close to them so before, during and after school, they can put on skates and have some fun," said Smith.

"Build a ice pad, build a splash pad," Smith added. "People will move to your community because of a facility being there, and they want it here and they'll use it. It's going to cost yes, but it's money well spent."

The consulting firm will speak to community groups identified at the public meeting before submitting a final report early in the new year.