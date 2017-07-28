A group of history buffs in Stratford, P.E.I., is hoping Islanders will help in digging up a piece of the past.

The Stratford heritage subcommittee is on the hunt for details about the former Marine Hospital, which once stood on Trout Point Lane. All that remains on the former hospital property site are some lonely poplar trees.

Members of the committee said their project is part of a larger one, which aims to compile historical facts about Stratford heritage properties. According to the committee, the building that once housed the Marine Hospital dates back to the mid-19th century.

Patrick Carroll with the Town of Stratford says town officials have few details about the former hospital. (Nicole Williams/CBC)

The committee said the building was built by the British, and served mainly as a place to treat smallpox from passengers arriving on P.E.I.'s shores. But for now, that seems to be all the group knows about the hospital.

'We know very little about it'

"We don't know when it opened. We know it was the 1850s or 60s," said Michael Farmer, the committee's chairman. "We don't know when it closed or why it closed. We know very little about it."

'A lot of material out there'

Patrick Carroll, director of planning, development and heritage for the Town of Stratford, said town officials also have few details abut the former hospital.

"We don't really have any first-hand accounts of the experience there either by sailors or even incoming settlers," Carroll said. "We think there's a lot of material out there, and we think it might be in the hands of some of our residents."

Now both the Stratford heritage and planning department and the heritage subcommittee are asking anyone who might know something about this building to come forward.

"We think this is especially important because it links not only to Prince Edward Island's history, but also Charlottetown's history and the history of this area as well," Carroll said. "The marine hospital sits at the centre of that, and it's probably the least known."